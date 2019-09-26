Kupuna Life: Keeping kupuna safe with kupuna ID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As quick as a click and information gathered, a two-by-three ID that could be the most important thing for kupuna to carry.

“This card could save their life because, when they’re not able to convey their information to us it’s handy for it to be right over here on the card for them,” said HPD Officer Ross Malloy.

No address, social security number. Just name, emergency contact information and medical conditions, right there for first responders, police, fire, paramedics, if the kupuna falls, gets hurt, gets lost.

Officer Malloy knows first-hand that it helps.

“Oh definitely, on patrol we come across that a lot of times especially when individuals they’re not able to relay to us their information or what is going on,” said Officer Malloy.

“Kupuna ID sometimes they go around without their id because they don’t want to carry something valuable so this kupuna id is just a second type of information just to have on their person,” said Preferred Benefits Partners Principle Partner Alexandra Moleta-Egdamin.

Kupuna ID is one of many resources at this kupuna awareness and health expo.

“We have so many vendors, we have 40 vendors and they all contribute to serving the kupuna,” said Moleta-Egdamin.

“We just finished the zumba class and we have country line-dancing, we’re also giving flu shots today.” said Moleta-Egdamin.

“We also have legal and financial services that are talking to the kupuna and an attorney that’s talking to them about living trusts and will,” said Moleta-Egdamin.

“Just basically educating them, empowering them, giving them knowledge about certain crimes that are targeting our senior citizens that are out there and how they can protect themselves,” said CrimeStoppers Honolulu Sgt. Chris Kim.

Including as they walk Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers Honolulu warned of purse or bag-snatching as kupuna shop or just walk down the street.

“Our kupuna grew up in an era when they didn’t have to worry about these types of things so they tend to let their guards down, that said, we just update them that they need to start being more aware and more vigilant,” said Sgt. Kim.

“I love this kind of event because it’s a one-stop shop where everyone can find out who’s out there to help 10:07 we can find out how we can increase our healthcare outcomes, we can find out who has a doctor they like in the community,” said Lt. Governor Josh Green.

“Now they’re dancing and doing yoga, and they’re meeting people, but every time we can get people connected it’s healthy,” said Green. “You’ll find senior fairs across the state, all different, and the Community page of the HPD website will tell you if officers will be on hand processing kupuna IDs. About 100 kupuna received theirs this day, from officers of district 5, Kalihi…you’ll find D-6 officers printing free kupuna ID’s next month at the Waikiki Community Center’s senior wellness fair.”

“Anytime a kupuna is walking or they’re out and about we encourage them to get an id like this they can use,” said Malloy.