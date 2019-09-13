Kunia wildland fire burns 14 acres

HFD Honolulu Fire Department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a wildland fire in Kunia on Sept. 12 around 3:34 p.m.

A total of 13 HFD units staffed with 32 personnel responded to this incident. 

The first HFD unit arrived at 3:52 p.m. and personnel established command, requested for additional resources and initiated a fire attack to prevent further fire spread.

The fire was reported to be 100% contained at 5:23 p.m. with 14 acres burned.

No structures were damaged by the fire but a few sheds were threatened. No injuries were reported for this incident.

The Federal Fire Department also responded with assets that contributed to the success of this incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

