Kunia wildland fire burns 14 acres

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a wildland fire in Kunia on Sept. 12 around 3:34 p.m.

A total of 13 HFD units staffed with 32 personnel responded to this incident.

The first HFD unit arrived at 3:52 p.m. and personnel established command, requested for additional resources and initiated a fire attack to prevent further fire spread.

The fire was reported to be 100% contained at 5:23 p.m. with 14 acres burned.

No structures were damaged by the fire but a few sheds were threatened. No injuries were reported for this incident.

The Federal Fire Department also responded with assets that contributed to the success of this incident.