Kihei house fire causes $85,000 in damage

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A house fire in Kihei on Sept. 13 caused $85,000 in damage and forced five people to evacuate.

The Maui Fire Department (MFD) says nine people live in the 2-story building, but only five were inside the Wainohia Street home when the fire started.

All five residents escaped the fire.

MFD says the majority of the damage is contained to a garage that was converted to a living space.

The department estimates damage to be approximately $50,000 to the structure and $35,00 to its contents.

The cause is under investigation.

