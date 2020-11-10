Kihei Bale Sandwich & Vietnamese Food gets red placard due to roach infestation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kihei Bale Sandwich & Vietnamese Food on Maui was issued a red placard after a health inspector saw a roach infestation in the kitchen on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

The restaurant closed and a follow up inspection is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10.

A customer found a roach in their order and complained.

When the inspector came, there were 40 to 50 roaches in the kitchen. They were found on disposable pans, food packages, prep chill units and cabinets. A small roach was seen on vegetables in the prep chill unit.

The restaurant is located at 225 Piikea Avenue Suite 95.

