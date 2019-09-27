Kick off the holiday festivities at the Hawaii Convention Center starting Nov. 29

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Convention Center will offer guests more reasons to celebrate the holiday season with a new festival and ice skating rink.

The Center’s 56,000 sq. ft. exhibit hall space will be transformed into a month-long “Winter Wishes – A Holiday Festival” from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24, 2019, and will offer a full lineup of activities for the entire family, including:

Opening celebration with a tree-lighting ceremony and special guest Kristi Yamaguchi

An expansive 82’ x 50’ indoor ice-skating rink featuring themed events for up to 164 skaters

Winter Wishes Marketplace with 50 vendors

Photos with Santa (take your own/professional portraits)

Winter Wishes Christmas Tree Forest with a decorating contest • Gingerbread House Competition

Musical Entertainment

Holiday craft workshops

Keiki activities and attractions

Festive holiday cuisine and beverages

Special ticketed events

“This signature holiday event offers visitors and kama‘aina from throughout Hawai‘i a fresh array of holiday experiences during this special season,” said Teri Orton, general manager, Hawai‘i Convention Center, managed by AEG Facilities. “We are particularly excited to partner with world-renowned figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi to benefit her Always Dream Foundation, which supports early childhood literacy and learning tools for low-income children and their families.”

A portion of the proceeds from “Winter Wishes – A Holiday Festival” will benefit the foundation’s work in Hawaii. The presenting sponsor of the event is Matson, Inc.

“Winter Wishes – A Holiday Festival” will be open from 4-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24, 2019 (hours subject to change).

Parking is available for $10 per vehicle at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Tickets may be purchased online at honoluluboxoffice.com or at the door. Passes for the entire season will also be available for purchase. Children ages 2 and under are free, and special discount days will be offered.