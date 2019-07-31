Kiaʻi and civil defense prepare for Erick and Flossie on Mauna Kea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been a cold and wet day on Mauna Kea.

This is just a taste of what the Big Island could be seeing in the days to come as Erick and Flossie make their way to the island. It is definitely something both the kiaʻi and the civil defense are preparing for.

Hawaii County Civil Defense is already holding daily briefings to discuss Erick and Flossie.



Civil defense is also relaying information to DOCARE officials who have been in constant communication with kiaʻi on Mauna Kea.

The big question is, what will the kiaʻi do if the hurricanes are forecast to hit the big island directly?

Kanuha tells KHON2 that they will remove all of the structures from the Puuhonua if they pose a danger, and people there will take shelter.

The law enforcement officers stationed on Mauna Kea may also have to remove their tents and seek shelter.

In the meantime, the department of transportation added additional barriers and a temporary stoplight to help pedestrians cross Daniel K. Inouye highway at Mauna Kea Access Road.

Sniffen tells KHON2 that county workers will man traffic signals. As for hurricane, both sides preparing for the worst hoping for the best.