LIHUE (KHON2) — The Kauai Bus is announcing that the ‘Eiwa Street bus stop will temporarily relocate to Hardy Street, near the intersection of ‘Eiwa Street, on Aug. 19, weather permitting.

The temporary move is due to ongoing construction on ‘Eiwa Street. The bus stop on ‘Eiwa Street will be back in service on Aug. 20.

Additional information can be found online at www.kauai.gov/transportation, the County of Kauai and the Kauai Bus Facebook pages, or at 808-246-8110.