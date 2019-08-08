Breaking News
Both Kaumualii Highway lanes closed due to a three-car crash

Kauai prison inmate found, another still missing

News
Posted: / Updated:

Kauai Police arrested Isaiah Pongasi-Adric. He was returned to Kauai Community Correctional Center (KCCC) custody at about 10:45 a.m.  Jeffrey Kelekoma Jr. is still missing.

On August 4, Isaiah Pongasi-Adric and Jeffrey Kelekoma Jr. were discovered missing from the Lifetime Stand minimum security dorms during a headcount conducted just before 11 p.m. 

Kelekoma Jr. is 37-years old.  He is 5’8” tall and weighs 220 lbs.  He also has brown hair and eyes.   Kelekoma Jr. is awaiting trial for charges of Assault 2, Abuse of a Family/Household Member, Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle, Terroristic Threatening 2 and Unlawful Imprisonment 2.

Both men face an added escape charge.  

If you see Kelekoma Jr., call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story