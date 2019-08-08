Kauai prison inmate found, another still missing

Kauai Police arrested Isaiah Pongasi-Adric. He was returned to Kauai Community Correctional Center (KCCC) custody at about 10:45 a.m. Jeffrey Kelekoma Jr. is still missing.

On August 4, Isaiah Pongasi-Adric and Jeffrey Kelekoma Jr. were discovered missing from the Lifetime Stand minimum security dorms during a headcount conducted just before 11 p.m.

Kelekoma Jr. is 37-years old. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 220 lbs. He also has brown hair and eyes. Kelekoma Jr. is awaiting trial for charges of Assault 2, Abuse of a Family/Household Member, Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle, Terroristic Threatening 2 and Unlawful Imprisonment 2.

Both men face an added escape charge.

If you see Kelekoma Jr., call 911.