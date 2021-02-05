Kauai police seek public’s help with murder case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding an ongoing murder investigation, which marks its one-year anniversary on Saturday.

On Feb. 6, 2020, Paul Christie, 57, was found dead along the side of Kuhio Highway. An autopsy revealed that Christie died as a result of injuries consistent with a homicide.

Christie was last seen alive on Feb. 4, 2020 at the Princeville Center. Police said he was believed to be heading toward Lihue. Christie had no known permanent address but was residing in the Princeville area at the time where he worked at the Princeville Center, a location that he frequented along with the Princeville Library.

“Again, we want to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the victim,” Bryson Ponce, Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief, said in Friday’s news release. “Our detectives have been working diligently to solve this case over the past year. In order to continue our progress, we ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to please come forward so that we can bring justice to the victim and his family.”

Anyone with information is urged to call AC Ponce at 241-1681 or KPD Dispatch at 241-1711. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or visit their website.