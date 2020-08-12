Kauai police promote Elliot ‘Kalani’ Ke to Assistant Chief

COURTESY: KAUAI POLICE DEPARTMENT From left to right; Assistant Chief of the Administrative & Technical Bureau Elliot “Kalani” Ke, Chief of Police Todd Raybuck

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Aug. 6, The Kauai Police Department (KPD) promoted Elliot “Kalani” Ke to the rank of Assistant Chief of the Administrative & Technical Bureau.

Ke joined KPD in 1999 and served for 13 years as a Traffic Safety Officer for the Patrol Services Beurau (PSB) until 2012.

During this time, he also was an officer for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.

Since 2012, Ke has been promoted three times. In 2012, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and assigned to the Chief’s Office. In 2014, he became a Lieutenant and continued to work in the Chief’s Office within the Criminal Intelligence Unit. In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of Captain in the Chief’s Office, a position he has held for the last four years.

Ke has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bethel University, and also is a 2015 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy.

In 2008, Ke was awarded the honors of KPD’s Employee of the Year, Top Cop and Hawaii State Law Enforcement Officials Association’s Officer of the Year.

In his new position as head of the Administrative & Technical Bureau, Ke will oversee critical functions for KPD that include recruiting and hiring, training, payroll, procurement, contract and grant management, police records, issuing equipment and supplies, firearms registration, evidence control, community relations and school resource officers.

A small and socially distanced promotion ceremony was held for Ke on Aug. 6 at KPD Liuhe Headquarters, and his badge was pinned on by family.