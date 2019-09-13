Kauai police operation results in eight arrests

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai police on Tuesday arrested eight individuals and served 12 warrants during an operation aimed at locating defendants wanted by the court.

“This one-day operation was led by our Lihue and Hanalei officers of the Patrol Service Bureau to locate people in the Kapa‘a and Anahola areas wanted on outstanding warrants,” said Chief of Police Todd Raybuck. “The Kauai Police Department continues its commitment to hold those responsible for breaking the law, and I thank our officers for their successful efforts. We urge all individuals wanted on outstanding warrants to turn themselves in or request assistance through the court to have their case placed on calendar and have the warrant quashed to avoid arrest.”

The following eight individuals were arrested on multiple warrants for a combined total of $36,850 in bail.

Stephen Edward Adams, age 36 of Kapa‘a, was arrested on a warrant for Violating Conditions of Release on Bail, totaling $20,000 in bail.

Akauola Tea, age 37 of Kapa‘a, was arrested on a warrant for Revocation, Modification of Probation Condition, totaling $5,000 in bail.

Thomas-James Sanico, age 47 of Anahola, was arrested on warrants for Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree and Criminal Contempt of Court, totaling $3,500 in bail.

Daniel Kiilau-Pezario, age 27 of Anahola, was arrested on a warrant for Criminal Contempt of Court, totaling $4,000 in bail.

Robert E. Brown, age 56 of Kapa‘a, was arrested on a warrant for Forgery in the First Degree, totaling $1,500 in bail.

Andreas Kaleiohi, age 26 of Anahola, was arrested on three counts of Criminal Contempt of Court, totaling $1,150 in bail.

Patrick Medeiros, age 38 of Kapa‘a, was arrested on warrants for Violating Conditions of Release on Bail and Failure to Appear, totaling $1,200 in bail.

Steve Monas, age 45 of Kapa‘a, was arrested on a warrant for Sex Assault in the Fourth Degree, totaling $500 in bail.