Kauai police officer arrested for allegedly abusing a family member on duty

(PHOTO COURTESY OF THE KAUAI POLICE DEPARTMENT)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A police officer with the Kauai Police Department was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, July 1, according to KPD officials.

The officer has been identified as 51-year-old Barry DeBlake of Lihue. He was arrested for abuse of a family or household member while on duty.

According to KPD officials, officers responded to a report of an incident that happened a Lihue residence shortly after 3:30 p.m. The incident left a woman, 29, with non-life threatening injuries.

After DeBlake was arrested without incident, he was released after posting $1,000 bail.

The police department says that the officer had been with KPD for almost 19 years. He serves as a detective in the Investigative Services Bureau.

He is currently on administrative leave with pay.

