Kauai police asking for help with finding missing runaway

The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

Hannah Griess, age 16, of Lāwa‘i, was last seen leaving her Lāwa‘i residence on June 25, 2019. She is believed to be on Kauai and is known to frequent the Kapa‘a and North Shore areas.

Griess is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 113 pounds. She has wavy brown hair, brown eyes, and is of Caucasian descent.

Anyone with information about Griess’ whereabouts is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711, Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300, or the Missing Child Center Hawaii at 808-586-1449.