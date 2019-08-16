Kauai Police arrest inmate missing for more than 10 days

LIHUE (KHON2)–Kaua‘i police captured 37-year-old Jeffrey Kelekoma Jr., the second inmate who escaped from the Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center (KCCC) on August 4.

At approximately 7 a.m. on Friday, Kelekoma Jr. was located by police in a makeshift campsite in an open field in Anahola. However, upon seeing police, Kelekoma Jr. fled the scene on a moped. Responding officers followed his tracks to the north end of Keālia Beach to no avail but police continued their search, which led them to a residence in Kapa‘a.

Upon arriving to the home, Kelekoma Jr. was standing outside with family members. He was arrested without injury at approximately 8:25 a.m. and transported back to KCCC.

Kelekoma, Jr. escaped KCCC on August 4 along with 21-year-old Isaiah Pongasi-Adric. KPD apprehended Pongasi-Adric at a residence in Anahola on August 7.

Both escapees are now back in the custody of the state Department of Public Safety (DPS).