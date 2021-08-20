Kaua’i News: A blessing was held for Hanalei Base Yard Office and Garage project

HANALEI (KHON2)- County of Kaua’i officials held a blessing for Hanalei Base Yard and Garage project this past Wednesday.

“We want to thank the North Shore community for your input and thoughtful discussions for

this project,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. “This community has seen its fair share of disasters, and

we wanted to have an improved space for our workers and equipment with the intent of making the

community more resilient for future disasters.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to COK, the project was funded through Act 35, in which $4.8 million was granted to the county, to make improvements to the base yard’s infrastructure, office space for county departments, and garage space for equipment.

The project’s contractor is Unlimited Construction Services, Inc., and design consultants include Marc Ventura Architect and Kodani and Associates.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Eventually, through a partnership with the Hanalei initiative, Hanalei-to-Ha’ena Community Association, and a community design committee, a public playground will be built next to the Hanalei Neighborhood Center.

This project is expected to be completed by late spring of 2022.