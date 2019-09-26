Kauai man dies after car crash into a stone wall

LIHUE (KHON2) – A portion of Rice Street in Līhu‘e was closed in both directions for nearly three hours Wednesday, following a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old man of Hanalei.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

According to a preliminary investigation, a flatbed pickup truck was heading south on Rice Street shortly before 1 p.m., when it apparently crossed the center line and crashed into a stone wall at the entrance of the Kaua‘i Marriott Resort.

Bystanders near the scene found the man unresponsive and began administering CPR. Līhu‘e firefighters and AMR medics arrived shortly after and continued resuscitation efforts while the man was transported to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kaua‘i police closed Rice Street, between Mokoi Street and Lala Road, from approximately 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., while officials conducted an on-scene investigation.

The investigation of the crash remains ongoing.