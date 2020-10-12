Kauai firefighters extinguish Kapaa house fire

KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters on Sunday responded to a structure fire on Kumole Street in Kapaa.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Smoke engulfed the home as responders worked to put out the flames. By around 12 p.m. the fire was extinguished and the home was deemed a total loss.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- When do the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination hearings begin?
- Disturbance to increase showers and decrease winds
- What returning residents should know about Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program
- What to expect at the airport when the pre-travel testing program begins
- Former Hawai’i basketball standout, Lakers assistant Phil Handy wins third NBA Championship with third different team