Kauai extends hunting days under new permit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Licensed hunters may enjoy more days of the week to hunt on Kauai under a new permit as the COVID-19 response continues.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The first extension in May 2020 resulted in a sustainable supply of both hunting recreation and animals harvested. Building on this success, Kauai hunters may apply for Special Use Permits that allow for additional days of the week to hunt goats, pigs and deer.

“Extending the ability for hunters to hunt more days could help those who need to supplement their food source during the ongoing economic hardship related to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” Sheri S. Mann, Kauai Branch Manager for DOFAW, said in a news release.

According to the news release, DOFAW will be collecting detailed hunter harvest data to determine any impacts that more hunting days may or may not have on animal populations, native forests, rare species or other forest users. Data regarding the number of hunter trips, what hunting units were utilized and number of animals harvested will also be requested.

Each permit will be valid for 30 days with the option to request an extension at the end of that time period. Applicants must have a current Hawaii hunting license to apply for this special use permit, even if they have applied for other permits in the past. There will be an opportunity to reapply for future months after submitting harvest data.

Special Use Permits will be available upon request for daily hunting in Units C, E1, H, J and K. Units G and E2 are already open for daily hunting, no additional permit required. Special Use Permits will not include Units A, B, D, F and L (including the Game Management Area).

For more information, contact the DOFAW Kauai Branch office at 808-274-3433 or email kauaiforestusers@hawaii.gov.