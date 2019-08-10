Kauai County employee finds man dead in vehicle

LIHUE (KHON2) — A 59-year-old man with no permanent address was found dead Thursday morning, Aug. 8, in a parked vehicle at the Vidinha Stadium parking lot, in Lihue.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to police, a County of Kauai employee discovered the man dead in his vehicle at approximately 8:15 a.m. and called the police. After an on-scene investigation, the man was transported to Wilcox Hospital, where a medical doctor formally pronounced him dead.

An autopsy is pending. However, police do not suspect foul play in the cause of his death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

