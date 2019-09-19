Katherine Kealoha’s attorney says she wants charges against Louis dropped as part of the plea deal.

Attorney Earle Partington says the federal government has not offered much in its plea deal offer. But if they really want to offer one she’s willing to accept, it would be to drop the charges against Louis Kealoha for the upcoming bank fraud trial.



Partington adds that if the charges were dropped for Louis, then he would be able to take care of their daughter. Although the former police chief could still face prison time after he, Katherine, and two HPD officers were found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction of justice in June.



A federal judge pushed back the sentencing hearings after the defense attorneys asked for more time. Sentencing for the Kealohas is now scheduled for October 31. For Bobby Nguyen and Derek Hahn, sentencing is November 4.