Katherine Kealoha a no-show in federal court

Former Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha walks into federal court for a hearing to decide if she should be held while awaiting sentencing on conspiracy charges, Friday, June 28, 2019 in Honolulu. U.S. attorneys want Kealoha locked up now that jurors have found her guilty of conspiracy in a plot to frame a relative. Kealoha and her now-retired police chief husband Louis Kealoha were convicted Thursday. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

Katherine Kealoha was supposed to appear in a status hearing Friday. Her new attorney, Gary Singh, told the judge that he let her know about the hearing and was surprised she did not show up.

Earle Partington, Kealoha’s other attorney, said Kealoha was in the hospital for four days due to her cancer but that she had been released.

Court records show that the U.S. Marshal informed the Court that Kealoha refused to be transported from the Federal Detention Center.

Today’s hearing was to determine if Singh had a conflict of interest because he represented someone who testified to the grand jury during the Kealoha investigation.

The judge ruled that there was no conflict.