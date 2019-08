HONOLULU (KHON2) — A warehouse fire that happened in Kapolei on Wednesday night was intentionally set, officials believe.

Flames broke out shortly before 8:30 p.m. at a building on Kalaeloa Boulevard.

The fire was brought under control a few minutes later, and extinguished before 9 p.m. HFD says that the building’s fire sprinklers helped keep the fire from spreading.

The unit where the fire broke out was vacant And the roll-up door was open.

Police are now investigating it as arson.