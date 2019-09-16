Kapolei street rehabilitation project to begin September 23rd

The Department of Design and Construction (DDC) is advising motorists and area residents that Grace Pacific LLC is tentatively scheduled to begin roadwork on Kamaaha Avenue, Manawai Street, Haumea Street, Wakea Street and Alohikea Street starting Monday, Sept. 23 through late January 2020.

The allowable work hours for the project will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

Motorists are advised to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty officers and to proceed with caution through the construction area.

Drivers should anticipate delays due to detours, lane and/or road closures, and allow extra travel time while driving through the work areas. On-street parking will be prohibited during working hours. Illegally parked vehicles may be towed, if necessary, at the owner’s expense.

The project includes, but is not limited to, resurfacing of asphalt concrete pavements, cold planing, and reconstruction of failed asphalt concrete pavement areas.

Additional work includes tree pruning and/or removal of trees identified by project arborist, adjustment of utility manhole frames and covers, reconstruction of damaged concrete curbs and sidewalks, installation of pavement markings, and installation of vehicle detector loops.

For any questions or concerns about the project, contact Grace Pacific LLC at (808) 748-3883.

