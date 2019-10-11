Kapolei senior affordable housing applications due Oct. 31

HONOLULU, (KHON2) — The Meheula Vista senior affordable rental housing development in Mililani Mauka is accepting applications until Oct. 31.

The application deadline is October 31, 2019, with a lottery scheduled for mid-November.

To request an application, call Locations LLC at (808) 738-3100. Completed applications can be submitted by e-email to meheulavista@locationshawaii.com or dropped off or mailed to 95-1060A Lehiwa Drive, Mililani, HI 96789.

Meheula Vista gives low-income seniors affordable permanent living options.

It has complementary amenities, where residents can age in place.

Meheula Vista serves seniors with annual incomes of 60 percent or less of the area median income, or approximately $50,640 for one person, or $57,840 for two persons. Monthly gross rent for the one-bedroom units ranges from $680 to $980 based on income.

Applications will be for the third phase of the Meheula Vista complex, which includes 75 one-bedroom, one-bath residences, is scheduled for completion by the end of this year, with first occupancy scheduled for Spring 2020.

Among the amenities are fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, picnic area, community room, beautifully landscaped common areas, coin-operated laundry, and an on-site resident manager.

The first two phases of Meheula Vista are now fully occupied. There will be a total of four phases, and once complete, the complex will feature four apartment buildings with a total of 300 senior housing residences, a multi-purpose building designed for resident activities and 143 on-site parking stalls. There’s limited on-site parking for an additional fee. Street parking by tenants is not permitted.

“We’re excited to open the next phase of affordable senior housing rentals at Meheula Vista next year,” said CCHDC President Rick Stack. “It is essential that we provide our kupuna with affordable housing options and Meheula Vista helps to meet this growing need.”

Meheula Vista is a program of Catholic Charities Hawaii. The project is being developed by Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation (“CCHDC”) and managed by Locations LLC.

Tours of Meheula Vista are available by calling (808) 626-9162. The building is located at the corner of Meheula Parkway and Lehiwa Drive in Mililani Mauka.

Incorporated in 1999 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operating as a subsidiary of Catholic Charities Hawaii, CCHDC owns, develops, and manages real estate properties with the intent to provide affordable housing for families, the elderly, special needs individuals and other socially or economically disadvantaged persons.

About Catholic Charities Hawaii

Serving Hawaii since 1947, Catholic Charities Hawaii offers assistance to people in need, regardless of faith and culture. Long trusted in the community for its innovative and professional approach to human services, Catholic Charities Hawaii provides much needed services through over 30 programs statewide. Catholic Charities Hawaii is fully accredited by the Council of Accreditation. They are a partner agency of Aloha United Way and a member of the nationwide Catholic Charities USA organization.

For more information, visit www.catholiccharitieshawaii.org.