Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children nurses vote to authorize a strike

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With ongoing negotiations lasting for almost a year and a half, 93% of nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children voted to authorize a strike.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Hawaii Nurses Association reports that 96% voted, which is the unions highest turnout.

Midnight on Saturday, Jan. 9 was the deadline to vote.

The nurses have not announced a date for a strike.

The nurses have spoken. It is very clear they feel the hospital has left them no choice but to take this action to protest Kapi’olani management’s disregard for our concerns and the hospital’s continued unfair labor practices. We hope this serves as a wake-up call to Kapi’olani’s management. We have continued to extend ourselves for the sake of the patients and our community. Kapi’olani has continued to generate significant revenue even during this pandemic – on the backs of the nurses, respiratory therapists and other healthcare professionals. The management has attempted to diminish our voice and dismiss our concerns by making this all about money, but from the outset of our negotiations, we have said our concerns are much more than about fair compensation, and safety for ourselves and our patients. Since the onset of contract negotiations, Kapiolani has bargained in bad faith, refusing to listen and consider the nurses’ concerns. Nurses deserve to be heard and treated with respect. Having to reuse N95 masks and caring for both COVID and non-COVID patients during the same shift has begun to erode morale and adversely impact the emotional health and wellbeing of the nurses. Our demand for a contract is a really a demand for safe conditions for staff and our patients, who are the most vulnerable in our community. We will see if Kapi’olani Medical Center agrees. Daniel Ross

President of the Hawai’i Nurses’ Association (HNA) OPEIU Local 50

On Jan. 5, 2021, Kapiolani provided the following statement.