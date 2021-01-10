Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children nurses vote to authorize a strike

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With ongoing negotiations lasting for almost a year and a half, 93% of nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children voted to authorize a strike.
The Hawaii Nurses Association reports that 96% voted, which is the unions highest turnout.
Midnight on Saturday, Jan. 9 was the deadline to vote.
The nurses have not announced a date for a strike.
The nurses have spoken. It is very clear they feel the hospital has left them no choice but to take this action to protest Kapi’olani management’s disregard for our concerns and the hospital’s continued unfair labor practices. We hope this serves as a wake-up call to Kapi’olani’s management.
We have continued to extend ourselves for the sake of the patients and our community. Kapi’olani has continued to generate significant revenue even during this pandemic – on the backs of the nurses, respiratory therapists and other healthcare professionals. The management has attempted to diminish our voice and dismiss our concerns by making this all about money, but from the outset of our negotiations, we have said our concerns are much more than about fair compensation, and safety for ourselves and our patients. Since the onset of contract negotiations, Kapiolani has bargained in bad faith, refusing to listen and consider the nurses’ concerns. Nurses deserve to be heard and treated with respect.
Having to reuse N95 masks and caring for both COVID and non-COVID patients during the same shift has begun to erode morale and adversely impact the emotional health and wellbeing of the nurses. Our demand for a contract is a really a demand for safe conditions for staff and our patients, who are the most vulnerable in our community. We will see if Kapi’olani Medical Center agrees.Daniel Ross
President of the Hawai’i Nurses’ Association (HNA) OPEIU Local 50
On Jan. 5, 2021, Kapiolani provided the following statement.
Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children remains committed to reaching a timely agreement on a contract that is fair and addresses our nurses’ concerns. Our nurses are important to us and we’re pleased to be able to continue to provide generous and competitive benefits during these challenging economic times. Our registered nurses are paid on average $124,000 ($168,480 with benefits), and our recent settlement offer includes wage increases totaling 5% over the three-year contract in addition to paid time off enhancements and the continued payment of 100% of healthcare costs for nurses with single coverage, among many other benefits. We’re disappointed that the Hawai‘i Nurses Association (HNA) indicated to us that it would not present our offer to the nurses and our nurses were not given the opportunity to formally review or vote on this offer.
The health and safety of our employees have always been a priority. We’re proud that we have been able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 1,050 Kapi‘olani frontline workers since receiving our initial shipment in mid-December. In addition, after listening to our nurses’ concerns, we have agreed to reduce the number of times N95 masks are sanitized and reissued to three times even though our existing process follows both CDC and manufacturer guidelines. We’re confident that our PPE practices are effective, as we have not had any employees at Kapi‘olani test positive for COVID-19 due to an exposure from a patient when our PPE procedures are followed.
We also have been fortunate in that Kapi‘olani’s COVID-19 case numbers have remained low throughout the pandemic. Those patients who have been identified with COVID-19 are very different from COVID-19 patients at other hospitals in that they are typically asymptomatic and released after only a couple of days. Despite the consistently low case count, our PPE procedures direct staff to wear the appropriate PPE for all patients regardless of their status.
We have bargained in good faith with HNA throughout the process and look forward to our next meeting with HNA and the federal mediator on January 13. We truly hope we can avoid a strike. However, should the union choose to go that route, we have made the necessary preparations and have contingency plans in place for qualified temporary staffing to ensure there is no impact on patient care or services at Kapi‘olani.Martha Smith
CEO, Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children
Executive Vice President, O‘ahu Operations, Hawai‘i Pacific Health
