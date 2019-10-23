Kapalua Airport reopens for normal operations

The Kapalua Airport (JHM) reopened today at 6 a.m. with normal operations following a large brush fire that was burning nearby. Power and utilities have been restored.

The Department of Transportation is asking passengers to check with their airline to confirm flight details before leaving for the airport.

All roads were reopened before 5:30 a.m. this morning as the Lahaina Civic Center shelter closed and people in Kahana were allowed to return home after Maui firefighters continued to battle a blaze overnight above Kahana Ridge.

The Kahana Ridge fire remained 45 percent contained, and the acreage affected was under 1,000 acres, the Maui Fire Department reported.

