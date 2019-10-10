Kaneohe Lions to patch sidewalks along Alaloa Street and Ha’iku Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city is happy to announce that in coordination with the city’s Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM), members of the Kāne‘ohe Lions Club are scheduled to patch and repair sidewalks along Alaloa Street and Ha‘ikū Road on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Under the supervision of DFM’s Mālama O Ka ‘Āina (MOKA) community volunteer program, members of the Kāne‘ohe Lions will inspect and patch sidewalk hazards on both sides of Alaloa Street, between Kahuhipa Street and Ha‘ikū Road; as well as both sides of Ha‘ikū Road, between Kamehameha Highway and Kahekili Highway. The volunteers provide a much needed service to the city and create a safer experience for the people who frequently use our sidewalks. Valuable support for this project is also being provided by Windward Mall.

This project is part of the District 50 Lion’s Safe Sidewalks initiative and is administered under MOKA. To find out more about volunteer opportunities, please call DFM’s Division of Road Maintenance at 768-3606.