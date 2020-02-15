Kamuela woman charged in connection to a car break-in

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 35-year-old woman was charged by Big Island police officers after a report of a car break-in was made on February 13.

Around 3:45 a.m. that Thursday, patrol officers responded to the 64-0800 block of Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela, for a report of a vehicle that had been broken into. It was also reported that several items were removed.

As officers took a look around the surrounding area, they encountered Maria Aiona, who was operating a car without illuminated headlights on Kahilu Road.

Officers arrested Aiona for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, or UEMV. They took her to the Kealakehe Police Station as officers continued investigation.

Upon executing a search warrant on the vehicle, officers recovered some of the victims’ items, an illegal switchblade, and numerous pieces of paraphernalia related to narcotics use.

On Friday, February 14, Aiona was charged with one count of UEMV, switchblades prohibited, and prohibited acts relating to drug paraphernalia.

Her bail has been set at $11,025.

She remains in police custody at the Kealakehe Police Station pending her initial court appearance in the Kona District Court on Monday morning, February 17.