Kamehameha Schools Kapalama student athletes required to get vaccine

HONOLULU (KHOn2) — Vaccines will be required for student athletes at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama.

The school says only fully vaccinated students, coaches and athletic staff will be allowed to participate in individual and team sports.

Kamehameha already saw it’s first scheduled game of the season canceled after an unvaccinated player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kamehameha Warriors were supposed to play the Mililani Trojans on Friday, Aug. 6.

