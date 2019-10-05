Kalaheo and Kapaa neighborhood centers will be closed due to construction

LIHUE (KHON2) – The Department of Parks and Recreation is announcing that the Kalāheo and Kapa‘a neighborhood centers will be closed due to construction through March 31, 2020.

The scope of the work at the Kalāheo neighborhood center includes a partial conversion to a hurricane shelter and a gym roof replacement. The scope of work at the Kapa‘a neighborhood center includes the removal and replacement of floor tiles, general repairs, and painting of the facility. The cost for both projects total $2.2 million.

Due to these closures, customers may purchase facility and camping permits at the following locations:

The Hanapēpē neighborhood center starting today, Oct. 4, on weekdays from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m; and

The Anahola Clubhouse starting Nov. 1 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon; and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Winter and spring fun programs will be accommodated at the Līhu‘e Neighborhood Center and Kalāheo Elementary School’s Kato Gym. More details on these programs will be released at a later date.

For more information, please contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at 241-4460.