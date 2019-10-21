Kaiser Permanente awards $112,000 to organizations focused on caring for kapuna

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has awarded $112,000 in total grant funding to local organizations that are focused on caring for the needs of Hawaii’s aging population.

“As our population ages, we must support systems that help kupuna live independently and stay active, such as providing affordable housing, creating age-friendly cities and developing community-based health care and services,” said David Tumilowicz, vice president of Public Relations, Communications and Brand Management at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii.

Age-Friendly Cities received $57,000 to support a business initiative called Kind2Kupuna. The initiative works with businesses and communities to develop inclusive and accessible environments that better support the needs of seniors.

Age-Friendly Cities also works with businesses, kupuna and students to develop ideas for aging-in-place technology and other innovations for an aging population. In 2018, the program reached 59 businesses; this year, 21 more businesses took a pledge to join the Kind2Kupuna network.

The Hawaii Intergenerational Network received $55,000 to implement a home-sharing program for Hawaii seniors. Homesharing addresses Hawaii’s housing shortage and helps prevent feelings of isolation in Hawaii’s growing senior population.

HIN’s pilot program will identify seniors willing to share their homes and provide screening and matching services, follow-up assessments and interviews with stakeholders to understand how home-sharing can benefit Hawaii’s residents