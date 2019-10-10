Kaiser Permanente awarded $182,000 in community benefit grant for keiki and adults in Hawaii

Kaiser Permanente has awarded $182,000 in community benefit grant funding to three organizations working to create healthier habits and environments for keiki and adults in Hawaii.

“We know that good health doesn’t just come from the doctor’s office, but in our homes, at school and in our communities,” said David Tumilowicz, vice president of Public Relations, Communications and Brand Management. “Our Healthy Eating, Active Living initiative provides a framework to support organizations that have similar goals: to help kids and adults in Hawaii live healthier lives.”

Get Fit Kauai received $92,000 to promote community health on Kauai. The longstanding Get Fit Kauai initiative has reached thousands of Kauai residents young and old, providing safe routes to school for keiki and organizing community walk to school days; working with employers to implement worksite wellness programs; and prompting residents to increase their physical activity through participation in the annual Mayor-a-Thon family walk, run and bike event.

This year’s grant will support plans for Kalena Park and Laukona Park on Kauai, walking trails in Lihue and other community activities.

Boys and Girls Club Hawaii received $50,000 for its Hā’ehuola – Teen Healthy Living community program, which strives to improve the health and well-being of at-risk teenagers. The program will provide a safe, inclusive environment for keiki to participate in mentoring, leadership activities and physical exercise.

It will also offer members healthy snacks and opportunities to learn about healthy cooking and eating. The program will serve more than 1,000 youth who attend BGC clubhouses throughout Oahu and Kauai.

Boys and Girls Club of Maui received $40,000 to implement an after-school program known as Triple Play for Great Futures.

Program activities are designed to support nutritional health through a healthy habits curriculum; physical health by encouraging fitness and outdoor activities; and emotional health by offering a social environment where teens can build healthy relationships. BGC Maui plans to offer at least 10 Triple Play activities at six clubhouses throughout Maui, reaching more than 1,500 members.