Kaimuki electrical repairs may cause traffic on Aug. 20

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) crews will be replacing a pole and transformer on Waialae Avenue in Kaimuki on Aug. 20.

The pole and transformer are at the 10th Avenue intersection. HECO Crews will be working in the area fronting Kaimuki’s Boston Pizza.

The work will be done between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Construction will cause closures in the far right west-bound lane of Waialae avenue and a small portion of the mauka-bound lane of 10th Avenue.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and driving past the area.

