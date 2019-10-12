Kaimi, Hawaii’s first and oldest arson dog

HAWAII (KHON2) — He’s a one of a kind dog whose responsible for solving crimes.

Kaimi is the first and oldest serving arson dog in Hawaii. He was abandoned at a California shelter when he was just seven months old.

Fortunately, a shelter worker noticed his enthusiasm and Kaimi was enrolled in the State Farm Arson Dog Program. In 2008, he joined the Hawaii Fire Department, and he’s done more than 200 cases, including the deadly Marco Polo building fire.

Folks can meet Kaimi on Saturday, October 12, at the Petco store in Hilo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.