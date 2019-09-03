Kahului brush fire is 100 percent contained, burned 100 acres of land

News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department battled a brush fire in Kahului on Sunday, September 2.

As of Sept. 2, Monday, fire officials say that the fire was declared 100% contained in the overnight hours of Sunday night.

Over 100 acres of land was burned by the brush fire.

Crews have continued to work Monday to extinguish hot spots and flare-ups, as well as strengthen containment lines.  No notable damages have been reported. 

All roads are open. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

hawaii residents brace for dorian

Thumbnail for the video titled "hawaii residents brace for dorian"

Justin Cruz WX 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Cruz WX 9-2-19"

Kaneohe man cited for fishing violations after dead hammerheads found

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaneohe man cited for fishing violations after dead hammerheads found"

Convoy of Hope brings hope to Hawaii families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Convoy of Hope brings hope to Hawaii families"

Teddy Bear Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bear Drive"

Weather 9.2 Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather 9.2 Labor Day"
More Local News

Trending Stories