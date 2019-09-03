Kahului brush fire is 100 percent contained, burned 100 acres of land

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department battled a brush fire in Kahului on Sunday, September 2.

As of Sept. 2, Monday, fire officials say that the fire was declared 100% contained in the overnight hours of Sunday night.

Over 100 acres of land was burned by the brush fire.

Crews have continued to work Monday to extinguish hot spots and flare-ups, as well as strengthen containment lines. No notable damages have been reported.

All roads are open. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.