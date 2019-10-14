Kahuku wind project to close highway, protest continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect possible nightly traffic delays between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. as crews haul equipment for the Na Pua Makani Wind project.

Wind turbines will make the trek from West Oahu to Kahuku.

About six miles of Kamehameha Highway from Waimea bay to Kawela beach road will be closed daily between 12 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Some tell us they don’t think traffic would be bad during that time but others are concerned about the wear and tear of the road and bridges.

“We definitely have concerns about the amount of weight going over each section of the bridge. We are not engineers they are the experts in that but I hope they are not wrong,” said Windward Oahu and North Shore Sen. Gil Riviere. “It would be catastrophic if they were wrong and if there was a problem to our bridge because we only have one barrow road that connects all of our communities.”

The State Transportation Department did issue this statement on Friday saying:

“All HDOT facilities, historic or otherwise, have been determined to have sufficient capacity to safely handle the loads anticipated.” – Dept. of Transportation

Those behind the project say it’s fully permitted and they’ve followed all legal requirements.

“Together with HPD and the Department of Transportation, we are working in close collaboration with EMS and the fire department to ensure that our trucks don’t ever obstruct their access during an emergency situation.” – Dept. of Transportation

As the wind project moves forward, so are the people against it.

“Holding signs like we’ve been doing every day and hoping and praying that through legal means that this project will be stopped,” said Jessica dos Santos of the Against Wind Tribune. “As much as we can do we will fight we will educate we will make our voices heard throughout the whole entire process.”