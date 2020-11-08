Kahuku High and Intermediate School will ‘move away from stereotypical representations’ and ‘find a new mascot’

The Kahuku High and Intermediate School (KHIS) administration will be following a recommendation from the Department of Education’s Civil Rights Compliance Branch (CRCB) to change their Red Raider mascot and tomahawk chop celebration.

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kahuku High and Intermediate School (KHIS) administration will be following a recommendation from the Department of Education’s Civil Rights Compliance Branch (CRCB) to change their Red Raider mascot and tomahawk chop celebration.

Principal Dr. Donna Lindsey made the announcement in a letter to the KHIS community on Nov. 6, confirming her commitment to working with a third party to establish “stakeholder groups” that will work towards “finding a new mascot that is not based on race, color, ancestry, and national origin.”

The groups are a suggestion of the CRCB, who responded to complaints alleging that Kahuku’s mascot and celebration were potentially discriminatory toward Native Americans.

The CRCB investigates Department of Education matters involving protected class issues. To read the full response to KHIS, click here.

A copy of the letter to the KHIS community can be found below.

Letter sent to KHIS community on Nov. 6, 2020.

Dr. Lindsey stressed that Kahuku’s history will not be impacted by the coming changes.

The Red Raiders “became known as the Red Raiders because they wore red uniforms donated by Iolani High School in 1950,” according to the school’s website.

