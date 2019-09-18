Kahawaili‘ili‘i Gulch Bridge in Honoka‘a to close September 27 for bridge inspection

Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works announces that Kahawaili‘ili‘i Gulch Bridge on Kalopa Road, formerly Old Māmalahoa Highway near Honoka’a, will be closed Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, to conduct a routine bridge inspection. Work will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

The bridge inspection is part of a federally mandated inspection program. During the closure, motorists can access Kalopa Road on either side of the bridge from Māmalahoa Highway.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution. Road signs will be posted and personnel will be directing traffic.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns about the bridge work, please call the DPW Special Projects Division at 961-8926 or 961-8586.