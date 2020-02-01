Kahala Mall celebrates the Year of the Rat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for Chinese New Year continue at Kahala Mall on Saturday, February 1.

The festivities in honor of the Year of the Rat included a kung fu demonstration as well as the lion dances at Center Court.

Afternoon festivities hosted by the by The Associated Chinese University Women, Inc feature good luck calligraphy, keiki crafts, horoscope readings, and mahjong lessons.

The lion also visited the stores for good luck, and prosperity.

Saturday’s event concludes the Chinese New Year celebrations at the mall.

Chinese New Year festivities started last week at the mall.