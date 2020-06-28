June 26: 1,722 passengers, 21 flights land in the state of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 1,722 people arrived in the State of Hawaii on June 26.

There were 500 returning residents, and 504 visitors on Friday. The remaining number were crew members, military, transit, those who are relocating to the state, and those exempt from the quarantine order.

HTA says that those who are exempt from the order received prior approval from the state. There were 85 on Friday.

Friday marked 13 weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order has been extended through July 31.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. The data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

Crew = flight crew members

= flight crew members Exempt = people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state

= people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state Military = military exempt personnel

= military exempt personnel Relocate to Hawaii = people who are moving to Hawaii

= people who are moving to Hawaii Returning Resident = people who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents

= people who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport

= people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport Visitor = people who are not in the above categories

HTA also reported what incoming passengers indicated when asked about the purpose of their visit. Officials said that passengers were able to indicate more than one reason.

Most of those incoming to the state landed in Oahu. It was reported that most said that they were coming to visit their friends and family.

Forty had left this portion of the form blank.

The table below shows what Oahu-bound passengers indicated as the purpose of their trip. This data was collected from the DOT’s new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

