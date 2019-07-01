July is Microchip Madness

With today being the first of the month, the Hawaiian Humane Society is offering a special promotion that could help the entire ohana.

With July being Microchip Madness month, Dallis Ontiveros went live from the Humane Society with more details in how to protect your pets.

Below is a list of participating clinics.

Central/Leeward

Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services 445-3624

Animal House Veterinary Center 689-1797

Kapolei Pet Hospital 462-8040

Newtown Veterinary Clinic 488-3667

Waianae Veterinary Clinic 696-4161

Windward

Feather & Fur Animal Hospital 254-1548

Haiku Veterinary Clinic 235-6405

Kailua Animal Clinic 263-8863

Kamaaina Canine and Cat Care 222-5471

Honolulu

Aina Haina Pet Hospital 732-9111

Blue Cross Animal Hospital 593-2532

Kakaako Pet Hospital 592-9999

Kalihi Pet Clinic 951-8808

King Street Pet Hospital 951-7777

Kokua Pet Clinic 843-8382

Ohana Veterinary Clinic 845-1762

The Cat Clinic 732-8884