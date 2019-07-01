July is Microchip Madness

With today being the first of the month, the Hawaiian Humane Society is offering a special promotion that could help the entire ohana.
With July being Microchip Madness month, Dallis Ontiveros went live from the Humane Society with more details in how to protect your pets.
Below is a list of participating clinics.
Central/Leeward
Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services 445-3624
Animal House Veterinary Center 689-1797
Kapolei Pet Hospital 462-8040
Newtown Veterinary Clinic 488-3667
Waianae Veterinary Clinic 696-4161
Windward
Feather & Fur Animal Hospital 254-1548
Haiku Veterinary Clinic 235-6405
Kailua Animal Clinic 263-8863
Kamaaina Canine and Cat Care 222-5471
Honolulu
Aina Haina Pet Hospital 732-9111
Blue Cross Animal Hospital 593-2532
Kakaako Pet Hospital 592-9999
Kalihi Pet Clinic 951-8808
King Street Pet Hospital 951-7777
Kokua Pet Clinic 843-8382
Ohana Veterinary Clinic 845-1762
The Cat Clinic 732-8884