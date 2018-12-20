Johnny Mathis returns to Honolulu in 2019 due to popular demand

Honolulu-based concert promoter Rick Bartalini Presents is proud to announce that music legend Johnny Mathis will return to Honolulu in 2019 due to popular demand.

After completely selling out his 2018 Christmas concerts, Mathis will return to Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall on December 20 & 21, 2019. A Johnny Mathis Christmas 2019 will feature the beloved icon performing timeless holiday classics as well as his greatest hits. The accompanying 35-piece orchestra will proudly showcase the talent of Honolulu’s very best musicians.

Affectionately referred to as “Mr. Christmas” by Ms. Oprah Winfrey, Johnny is inundated with offers to perform during the holiday season. For this reason, Rick Bartalini Presents is extremely proud to have him choose Honolulu to perform this rare concert.

Best-known for his supremely popular hits like “Chances Are”, “It’s Not for me to Say”, “Misty”, and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, Johnny has recorded close to 80 albums, including six Christmas albums that have made him the undisputed and iconic “Voice of Christmas.”

A Johnny Mathis Christmas

December 20 & 21, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

Tickets: $199.50, $129.50, $99.50, $69.50 and $49.50 plus service fees

ticketmaster.com or at the Blaisdell box office or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000