JobFairX to host event in Honolulu next week

JobFairX is hosting a job fair in Honolulu on Monday, August 26th at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Alana – Waikiki Beach. This event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This hiring event will offer job seekers an opportunity to meet face-to-face with dozens of employers hiring locally in the sales, hospitality, customer service, accounting, administrative, banking, finance, insurance, government, technology, restaurant and retail markets.

All job seekers are encouraged to attend this free event to network, submit resumes and connect with hiring managers. To make the most of the event, job seekers should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume. Attendance is free for all job seekers.

Job seekers are invited to pre-register to attend and submit a resume that will be made available online to all employers after the event. To preregister, click here.