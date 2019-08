HONOLULU (KHON2) — A reminder, items that belonged to the late actor Jim Nabors are up for auction and time is running out for you to bid.

Nabors played Gomer Pyle on the Andy Griffith Show. He retired in Hawaii and died in 2017.

The auction contains more than 600 of his treasures, collectibles, and gifts from other celebrities like Carol Burnett, Burt Reynolds, and Dolly Parton.

If you’re interested, go to oahuauctions.com.

The bidding ends Sunday, Aug. 25.