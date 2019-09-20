HONOLULU (KHON2) — we’re going green because it’s UH Homecoming week!

The big game kicks off Saturday, but today they’re having a big pep rally on campus.

The 3rd Annual UH Mānoa Homecoming Picnic on the Path 2019 will be Friday, September 20.

There will be a variety of booths from the UH Alumni Association, clubs and more. Food trucks and food specials, music and entertainment, prizes and giveaways, and a pep rally program from Athletics!

On Saturday, Sept.21, the UH Rainbow Warriors (2-1) takes on Central Arkansas (3-0).

Kickoff begins at 6 p.m.