It’s been hot so what are people doing about it?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The summer heat has been breaking records almost every day now for months. Experts say don’t expect that to change anytime soon. Many are staying in the land of air conditioning because of it, and if they do not have that at home, they’ll go somewhere else to find it.

Our ocean has been running 3 to 4 degrees warmer than normal this year, driving up our temperatures. Factor in low trade winds and you have this:

“This is the hottest. Very hot,” said Aiea resident Vickie Tokucho.

“The past few days have been very very hot,” said Ewa Beach resident Axton Buchta.

National Weather Service meteorologist Derek Wroe tells us the warm ocean is also bringing high humidity levels even at night.

“Normally, you would see a heat index around the lower 90s. Around this time of year we’ve seen on a lot of occasions where they’ve been in the upper 90s, even close to 100 degrees,” said Wroe.

So many are taking shelter indoors, and if it’s hot at home, malls like Pearlridge Center give some relief.

“It’s been really hot. Very hot. That’s why I come here. I like to talk to people first of all and I enjoy the coolness,” said Tokucho. “I should be walking the mall for my health but I like to sit down. I think a lot of people do the same thing, they fall asleep on the chair and I’ve done that myself, so embarrassing.”

“Wearing as little clothes as possible, shorts and sandals, and getting drinks just to stay cool. Worst case scenario I just go in a store and wait for about a few minutes,” said Buchta.

Eating a lot of frozen desserts doesn’t hurt either.

“It’s blazing so we got to get out of the house to beat the heat, cruise in the AC, and get ice cream,” said Keone Victoria of Ewa.

“It’s hot inside my house too so we just go to do whatever we can. She’s been eating a lot of ice pops because of the weather,” said Buchta’s brother Michael.

Currently, this is the warmest time of the year so Wroe says we can expect temperatures starting to drop, but it’s not going to change fast and we could be looking at a warmer than usual winter.