Items resembling an explosive found on Hale Koa Hotel property

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police were called after items that resemble an improvised explosive device (IED) was found on the property of the Hale Koa Hotel on April 14 around 12:31 p.m.

Officials say that surveillance footage of a man was seen carrying items resembling the components of the IED.

The unknown man is described to have a fair complexion and gray hair. He was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark shorts, and slippers. He was also riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public can also go to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or download our free P3 tip app and submit a tip.

