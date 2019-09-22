Is your keiki’s car seat secured?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the easiest ways to protect your child is to make sure their car seat is properly installed.

Free demonstrations were held today at the Waipio Shopping Center. The event marks the end of child passenger safety week.

In Hawaii, children under 4-years-old are required to ride in a child safety seat, and kids four through seven must ride in a child passenger restraint or booster seat. Experts today showed parents how to correctly buckle their kids up.

“On average we get about 90, 80 to 90 percent misuse. So just a general misuse. Or the car seat’s too loose. Or the harness is not placed on the child properly. But one of the biggest ones that we see is that the child is moved from one stage to the next too soon. We tend to want to graduate our kids from rear-facing to forward-facing,” said Lisa Dau, registered nurse at Kapiolani Medical Center.

Experts say keeping your children rear-facing as long as possible is the best and safest way to go. Another free event will be held tomorrow on Maui at the queen Ka’ahumanu shopping center in Kahului from one to five.