VIDEO: Thousands of shoppers jostle frantically on opening day of the first Costco in China

by: Web staff
CGTN America’s Instagram page posted a video of pandemonium on opening day of China’s first Costco in Shanghai.
Costco plans to open a second warehouse in China in the next two years.