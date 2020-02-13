US woman wanted for husband’s 2002 death arrested in Rome

This photo provided by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department and released on April 17, 2109 shows Robert Carabello. Eaton County prosecutors say 35-year-old Caraballo was killed in Charlotte, where he lived, and his remains were found in a metal foot locker that had been set on fire and left in a wooded area of Ottawa County. Police in Rome say an American woman wanted in the 2002 death of her husband has been arrested in a Rome hotel. Rome police arrested Beverly McCallum after she checked in sat the hotel. Italian hotels are required to register guests in an online system linked to a police database. A police spokeswoman said that database flagged an international arrest warrant for McCallum’s arrest. U.S. authorities had been seeking to extradite McCallum from Pakistan, where she was believed to be living, to stand trial in the slaying of her husband, Robert Caraballo. (Eaton County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

ROME (AP) — An American woman wanted in the 2002 death of her husband, whose remains were so badly burned they weren’t identified for more than a decade, was arrested in Rome after a multinational search, police said Thursday.

Rome police arrested Beverly McCallum, 59, overnight after she and her teenage son checked into a Rome hotel on the northwest outskirts of the Italian capital. Italian hotels are required to register guests in an online system linked to a police database.

The process revealed that McCallum had an Interpol arrest warrant against her, police said in a statement.

The hotel, Papillo, which features Italian and European Union flags, is located in a shopping mall in a nondescript area overlooking Rome’s main ring road. Staff confirmed she had been arrested there.

U.S. authorities had been seeking to extradite McCallum from Pakistan, where she was believed to be living, to stand trial in the slaying of her husband, Robert Caraballo. In 2002, he was beaten and suffocated, and his body was dumped and burned in a blueberry patch in western Michigan.

In Michigan, the Eaton County sheriff’s office said it was aware of the arrest but had no immediate comment.

Calls to the U.S. Embassy in Rome weren’t immediately answered. Police said McCallum was being held at Rome’s Rebibbia prison.

Caraballo’s badly burned remains were found in a scorched footlocker in a wooded area in Ottawa County in the days following his death. The identify of the victim remained unknown until an anonymous tip in 2015 led police to identify the remains as his.

In the years after the slaying, McCallum reportedly met a man from Pakistan over the internet and moved there. Rome police said she had fled to Pakistan after learning police were on her trail.

Murder charges were announced last year against McCallum, her daughter, Dineane Ducharme, and Christopher McMillan, of Grand Rapids. The three also were charged with conspiracy, and disinterment and mutilation of a body.

McMillan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He had been expected to testify against the other two. Ducharme was also in custody.

McMillan, a friend of Ducharme, told investigators that the slaying was planned and a “test run” was performed before killing Caraballo, Eaton County sheriff’s Detective James Maltby testified at a hearing last year.

According to the Lansing State Journal, Maltby said McMillan told investigators that McCallum pushed Caraballo down the basement stairs of a home, then beat him with at least one hammer in an attack so vicious that it got lodged in Caraballo’s skull. McCallum wrapped a plastic bag around the head of the still-breathing Caraballo, Maltby testified.

Ducharme, who was 21 at the time of the slaying, told police her mother killed Caraballo and that she helped dispose of her stepfather’s body, according to Maltby.

Maltby testified that the one of the children said McCallum had told her she killed Caraballo in self-defense.

Sometime after the killing, Ducharme and her mother moved to Pasadena, Texas. McCallum subsequently moved to Pakistan after learning that the investigation into the slaying was progressing, Maltby said.

Rome police said McCallum’s teenage son was placed in custody by Rome social services after his mother’s arrest.

___

Associated Press reporter Ed White contributed from Detroit.